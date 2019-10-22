Aion (AION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Aion has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and $1.71 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00223408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.01358812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00033312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 353,888,576 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liqui, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Kucoin, Koinex, RightBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Binance, BitForex, LATOKEN and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

