Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Trading 9.8% Higher

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.45, 1,598,656 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 391% from the average session volume of 325,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aileron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.30.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vojo Vukovic acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von acquired 113,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $110,882.10. Insiders have acquired a total of 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $207,650 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 261.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.24% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

