Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEM. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.92, a PEG ratio of 65.91 and a beta of -0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

