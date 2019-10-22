AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $5.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

AEZS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.08.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 536.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,428.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AEterna Zentaris will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of AEterna Zentaris at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

