Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stake in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Altaba were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba in the 3rd quarter worth $28,859,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Altaba by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 789,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,792,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Altaba by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 208,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Altaba in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altaba in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AABA. BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altaba from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Altaba stock opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88. Altaba Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

