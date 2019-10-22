Advisor Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 213,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $52,930.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,477.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAR opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAR. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

