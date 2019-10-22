Advisor Partners LLC Sells 222 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 13.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 15.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CGI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

