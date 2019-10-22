Advisor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 31.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.11.

Shares of CE opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $82.91 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

