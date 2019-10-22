Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.