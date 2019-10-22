Advanced Internet Blocks Price Tops $0.0035 (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $116,441.00 and $2,920.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00665753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012447 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

