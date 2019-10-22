Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

