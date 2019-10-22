ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €6.53 ($7.59) and last traded at €6.53 ($7.59), 51,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.54 ($7.60).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.25 and a 200 day moving average of €6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

