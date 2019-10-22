ADT (NYSE:ADT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of ADT opened at $7.22 on Friday. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ADT by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,455 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 542,080 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 191,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,885,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

