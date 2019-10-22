Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a neutral rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $266.80 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.04 and its 200 day moving average is $283.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,359,226. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 666.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

