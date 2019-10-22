ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

ADDYY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

ADDYY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.04. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $101.48 and a 1 year high of $165.01.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

