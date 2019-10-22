Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) vs. Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RIO) Head-To-Head Review

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group alerts:

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and Rio Tinto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group N/A -5.67% 3.52% Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A

8.2% of Rio Tinto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $3.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group does not pay a dividend. Rio Tinto pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and Rio Tinto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group $50,000.00 9.02 $21.25 million N/A N/A Rio Tinto $40.52 billion 1.63 $13.64 billion $5.07 10.23

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and Rio Tinto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rio Tinto 6 10 6 0 2.00

Rio Tinto has a consensus price target of $56.10, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Rio Tinto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Volatility and Risk

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a beta of 5.09, suggesting that its stock price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rio Tinto beats Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province. It also intends to produce direct reduced iron using advanced reduction rotary kiln technology with iron sand as the principal raw material. The company is based in Zhangjiakou, the People's Republic of China.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.