Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $166.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acuity Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.39.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,531,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,158,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,666.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 625,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 82.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,139,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

