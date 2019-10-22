Actiam N.V. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Actiam N.V. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 14.6% of Actiam N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.33.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,246.15 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,218.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,174.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.