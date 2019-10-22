Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Trading Down 15.3%

Shares of Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) fell 15.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, 1,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

Acquired Sales Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

