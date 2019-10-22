Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,340 ($17.51).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACSO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of Accesso Technology Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 643 ($8.40). 123,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The firm has a market cap of $177.61 million and a P/E ratio of -123.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. Accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 498.40 ($6.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280 ($29.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 836.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 832.52.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

