Absolute Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,556.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Absolute has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Absolute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $26,303.00 and approximately $1,556.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00838708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00035746 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00171411 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005430 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00085834 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002233 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

