A10 Networks (ATEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. A10 Networks has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.04-0.03 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.04) – $0.03 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATEN opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

