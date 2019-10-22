$9.14 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post $9.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $11.72 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $7.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.55 million to $45.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.23 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price target on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $982,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 111.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 381.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,161,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 241,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $559.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.