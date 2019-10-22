$9.14 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post $9.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $11.72 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $7.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.55 million to $45.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.23 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price target on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $982,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 111.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 381.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,161,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 241,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $559.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

