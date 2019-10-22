8,058 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth about $535,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,977 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.