7,452 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Motco boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 387.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.11. 759,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,768,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.