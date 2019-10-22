61,732 Shares in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Axonics Modulation Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 115.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $106,435.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. 35.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $583.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 1,515.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.