5,943 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $288,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USNA opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.66 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 27.22%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.