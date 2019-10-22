$59.04 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce $59.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.51 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $59.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $233.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.51 million to $235.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $242.81 million, with estimates ranging from $235.53 million to $246.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HFWA. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. 126,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,976. The firm has a market cap of $993.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $60,988.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $106,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

