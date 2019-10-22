58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 58.com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.40 target price on the stock. BOCOM International lowered 58.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 58.com from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.23 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.93.
WUBA opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. 58.com has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 118,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter worth about $5,261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter worth about $8,225,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 58.com
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.