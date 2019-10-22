58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 58.com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.40 target price on the stock. BOCOM International lowered 58.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 58.com from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.23 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.93.

WUBA opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. 58.com has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $601.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 58.com will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 118,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter worth about $5,261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter worth about $8,225,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

