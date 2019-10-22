5,117 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 386,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 644,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

