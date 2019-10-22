$346.15 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce sales of $346.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.90 million and the lowest is $344.00 million. Interface reported sales of $318.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.37 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

In other Interface news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy bought 44,160 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $606,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interface by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,408,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,920,000 after buying an additional 629,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Interface by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 195,178 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,376,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,109,000 after buying an additional 150,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 134,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

