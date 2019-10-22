31,900 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by GVO Asset Management Ltd

GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. HDFC Bank makes up about 0.8% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94,110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 997,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

