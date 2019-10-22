3,149 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $155.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.57.

