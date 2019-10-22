2,819 Shares in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in CME Group by 71.7% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.14.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

