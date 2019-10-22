22,247 Shares in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $425,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $17,953,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $1,401,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.65 million, a P/E ratio of 172.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $99,691.20. Also, insider Lanni Romney sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $259,837.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,917 shares of company stock worth $32,773,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

