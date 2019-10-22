21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 259,095 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of 21Vianet Group worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of VNET stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. 21Vianet Group Inc has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $944.08 million, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.05.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $129.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNET. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.