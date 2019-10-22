21st Century Technology (LON:C21) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.09

Shares of 21st Century Technology PLC (LON:C21) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $3.55. 21st Century Technology shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 285,413 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,327.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.09.

21st Century Technology Company Profile

21st Century Technology plc provides solutions to the transport community, solving complex requirements on and off the vehicles in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, telematics and driver behavior, on-board Wi-Fi, and passenger systems for buses; FFCCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, pantograph monitoring, and passenger systems for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to other public service and commercial vehicles.

