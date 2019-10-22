$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.56 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,097.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Henry Schein by 9.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $253,000.

Henry Schein stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

