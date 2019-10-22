-$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) will report earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Valeritas’ earnings. Valeritas posted earnings per share of ($9.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valeritas will report full year earnings of ($10.40) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($8.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valeritas.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 187.83% and a negative return on equity of 45,700.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Valeritas in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Valeritas in a research note on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Valeritas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLRX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.58. Valeritas has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

