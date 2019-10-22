1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.40

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and traded as low as $9.18. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 6,507 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.73.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

