12,976 Shares in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYMC. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Symantec by 28,835.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,455,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430,202 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,061,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,502,000 after buying an additional 6,799,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,345,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,079,000 after buying an additional 3,114,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 5,032.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,337,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,224,000 after buying an additional 2,291,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 12,780.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 2,003,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

SYMC stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Symantec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SYMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $227,048.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

