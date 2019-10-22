118,116 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

SPYV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. 513,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

