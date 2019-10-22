1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.43 ($47.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Warburg Research set a €47.90 ($55.70) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:DRI traded up €1.26 ($1.47) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €32.24 ($37.49). 402,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a fifty-two week high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

