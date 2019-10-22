-$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.14). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In other news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,371 shares of company stock valued at $549,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

