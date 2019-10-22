$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. AGCO reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens started coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 434,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50.

In other AGCO news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 4,651 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $338,453.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,607,224.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,977 shares of company stock worth $3,012,468 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

