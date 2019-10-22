$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 173,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 268,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 85,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 993,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 259,210 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

