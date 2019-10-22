$0.53 EPS Expected for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Arconic reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

ARNC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,753. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Plant bought 30,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Arconic by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arconic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arconic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 339,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

