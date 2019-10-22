$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61.

In other news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $237,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $489,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,068 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

