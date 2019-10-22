$0.19 EPS Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

IRT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. 12,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,825. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $53,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $383,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

