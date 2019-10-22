-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). Forty Seven posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forty Seven.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

FTSV opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.87. Forty Seven has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $23.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 510,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 123,921 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

